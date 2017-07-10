New York Mets

Daily News
Cardinals-mets-spring-baseball

Seth Lugo shows resiliency by earning spot start in Mets rotation

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 2m

... ay, but was too dehydrated to do so. So Lugo slid into that spot to give the Mets a seven-man bullpen. Jacob Rhame, Paul Sewald and Robert Gsellman were offic ...

Tweets