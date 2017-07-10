New York Mets

Predictions for the 2018 Mets

by: Brian Joura

... on Vargas makes fewer than 20 starts. 11. For the first time since 1986, the Mets will have two relievers with 20 Saves. 12. Dominic Smith posts a BABIP 75 po ...

