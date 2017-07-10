New York Mets

Empire Writes Back
2182112-1986-world-series-boston-red-sox-v-new-york-mets.jpg

New York Mets Opening Day Flashback: Gary Carter hits walkoff in 1985

by: Alan Schechter Fansided: Empire Writes Back 2m

... rd at first base His debut took place on April 9 1985 at Shea Stadium as the Mets opened the season against the St. Louis Cardinals. Dwight Gooden and Joaquin ...

Tweets