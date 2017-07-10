New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10722327

Amed Rosario provides elite defense and hope for the future

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m

... ans that Rosario doesn’t need to be an offensive juggernaut this season. The Mets can afford to bat him lower in the lineup and let him get adjusted to big le ...

Tweets