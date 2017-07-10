New York Mets

Daily News
Metsnotes29s-web

Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki isn't done proving doubters wrong

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 35s

... trust in me and have faith and I was the player I know I am. QUIZ: How many Mets Opening Day starting pitchers can you name?  "Obviously, I had a big chip on ...

Tweets