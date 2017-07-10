New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets considering FA Greg Holland for the bullpen (Report)
by: Danny Small — Elite Sports NY 2m
... mark that it is right now. The biggest question surrounding Holland if the Mets sign him is how do they intend to use him? He’s been a closer for the majori ...
Tweets
-
Bring me Greg Holland. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Becerra in St. Lucie. Must have accidentally left him off the list.@AdamRubinMedia Where's Wuilmer Becerra?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
My MLB Awards Picks MVP - Bryce Harper and Mike Trout Cy- Kyle Hendricks and Chris Sale (don't laugh, I always ta… https://t.co/ZMEWeskBpjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
HEY NOW! #MetsSome breaking Mets news: Mets have recently discussed adding free agent closer, Greg Holland https://t.co/IfZy4vmMvvBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MattEhalt: Update on Holland: As reported, Mets recently discussed the free agent reliever. Sense in industry is a deal isn't… https://t.co/XRlZEGGi3sBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Update on Holland: As reported, Mets recently discussed the free agent reliever. Sense in industry is a deal isn't… https://t.co/XRlZEGGi3sBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets