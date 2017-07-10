New York Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-928217038

Ready Or Not, Callaway & The Mets Set To Open Season Vs Cardinals

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 4m

... et the ball for his second consecutive opening-day assignment, tabbed by the Mets (mostly healthy at last) after 15-game winner Jacob deGrom was slowed at the ...

Tweets