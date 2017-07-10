New York Mets

Hardball Talk
Gettyimages-920017706

Wanna throw batting practice for the Phillies?

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 3m

... -high 41 games with a 3.61 ERA and a 70/26 K/BB ratio in 57 1/3 innings. The Mets already have a formidable bullpen with Jeurys Familia, A.J. Ramos and Jerry ...

Tweets