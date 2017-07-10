New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10217062

The Mets have plenty of reasons to be optimistic in 2018

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6s

... reer on-base percentage, he should prove to be a viable lead-off hitter. The Mets will also get a better look at shortstop , who was ranked as the second best ...

Tweets