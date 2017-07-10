New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets legend Rusty Staub dead at 73
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 2m
... g, and that they had been in contact with him. Staub had two stints with the Mets from 1972-75 and 1981-85, his first one starting when he came over in a bloc ...
Tweets
-
New Post: Beloved Mets Icon Rusty Staub Passes Away at 73 https://t.co/nzsRp2RBBm #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rusty Staub passes away at 73 from kidney failure https://t.co/W1GljOLZ3uBlogger / Podcaster
-
Opening Day begins on a terribly sad note as beloved former Mets player and team ambassador Rusty Staub has passed,… https://t.co/k9iivWdFWGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JimCerny: I caught up with the #mets ahead of #OpeningDay for my latest @sn_mlb feature https://t.co/s8ztOhXgmcBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @theScoreMLB: Report: Mets interested in Greg Holland https://t.co/wLmaLXY02JNewspaper / Magazine
-
The wait is finally over! #OpeningDay #LGM ? ➡️ @SNYtv ? ➡️ @710WOR, WAXQ-104.3 HD 2 ? ➡️ https://t.co/VkZOC4UfCPOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets