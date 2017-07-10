New York Mets

North Jersey
636579105330345195-rusty

Former NY Met Rusty Staub dead at the age of 73

by: Keldy Ortiz, Staff Writer, @keldyortiz North Jersey 2m

... sey.com) CONNECT COMMENT EMAIL MORE Rusty Staub, who played for the New York Mets died, Thursday, the organization confirmed. He was 73. "The Mets family suff ...

Tweets