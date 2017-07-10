New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10719902

Yoenis Cespedes is really damn good, and he’s a potential key to the Mets’ success in 2018

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 12s

... 2 games—not flawless, but pretty good—before running into leg issues and the Mets’ handling of them last year. Plenty of attention has been paid to the Mets...

Tweets