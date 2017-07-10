New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' bats steal show in 9-4 win over Cardinals in opener
by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt — North Jersey 47s
... g out 10 batters. Noah Syndergaard pitches for the Mets in the first inning of Opening Day. (Photo: Chris Pedota/NorthJersey.com) ...
Tweets
-
Yeesh..@Giancarlo818 redefines 'oppo shot.' The new @Yankees slugger's 117.3 mph homer is the hardest opposite-field HR… https://t.co/SQBAAHyENfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Neil Walker, in his Yankees debut, has a ground rule double.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Couple of these guys turned out to be pretty good.Since 1908, only 7 players younger than Amed Rosario (22y-129d) have had an #OpeningDay with 2+ hits, 2+ runs, and… https://t.co/7qOmBWwVmcBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @baseball_ref: Since 1908, only 7 players younger than Amed Rosario (22y-129d) have had an #OpeningDay with 2+ hits, 2+ runs, and… https://t.co/7qOmBWwVmcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Callaway is first Mets manager to win debut since 1992.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Brandon Nimmo: "It was an amazing atmosphere. Before the game, the 'Let's go Mets!' chants going around, I just had… https://t.co/5YzSb8HqqSBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets