New York Mets

Daily News
Ackertweb30s-1-web

1-2 punch of Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom off to a good start

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 2m

... down with a torn lat muscle at the end of April was the death knell for the Mets. They suffered a rash of injuries -- among the starters, only deGrom did not ...

Tweets