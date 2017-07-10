New York Mets
Yoenis Cespedes: Everyone Is Embracing Their Roles
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 3m
... for the slugger, who notched two hits and drove in three runs en route to a Mets 9-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. With Amed Rosario batting in the N ...
This is such a cool compliment for the @TheAthleticMLB staff.@TheAthleticMLB @MarcCarig @MattGelb @KatieJStrang If you're still on the fence about subscribing, sure, I understa… https://t.co/eTeYK5V9FFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mickey said deGrom’s flyball rate is part of the reason Lagares is starting in CF today. #MetsTV / Radio Personality
-
Mickey Callaway on changing up the Mets' lineup Day 2: "I have faith in everyone on our roster and I want guys to… https://t.co/PlH68FDItNBeat Writer / Columnist
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
It may be strange to see but Asdrubal Cabrera has a .343 OBP in his 2+ seasons in New York, so subbing him in at le… https://t.co/3lBCoWQlcwBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yes, a manager is allowed to experiment with a lineup in game 2 of the seasonBlogger / Podcaster
