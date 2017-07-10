New York Mets

Mets Merized

Yoenis Cespedes: Everyone Is Embracing Their Roles

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 3m

... for the slugger, who notched two hits and drove in three runs en route to a Mets 9-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. With Amed Rosario batting in the N ...

