New York Mets

For The Win
Usp_mlb__st_98794670-e1522517888602

Fan dyes hair bleach blonde after Noah Syndergaard called him out for bet

by: Michelle R. Martinelli USA Today: For The Win 1m

... rd) March 29, 2018 A deal is a deal. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/SWjPdyNNoA — New York Mets (@Mets) March 29, 2018 me when @Noahsyndergaard got his 10th K #lgm pic.twit ...

Tweets