New York Mets

Big League Stew
51472e9fe4f5d8b887b298b826086386

Mets fan pays off debt to Noah Syndergaard by dying his hair blond

by: Big League Stew Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 55s

... t least 10 on opening day — jake (@fellashleep) In typical Thor fashion, the Mets’ flamethrower struck out exactly 10 while leading them to a 9-4 win. After t ...

Tweets