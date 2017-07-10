New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Usatsi_10248455-1024x758

NL East Notes: Nimmo, Conforto, Cooper, Sanchez

by: Kyle Downing MLB Trade Rumors 3m

... e of Conforto or the track record of Bruce or Cespedes. DiComo adds that the Mets are not considering shifting Bruce to first base, as the club seems content ...

Tweets