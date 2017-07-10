New York Mets

The Mets Police
Rusty

Mets added a Rusty Staub Patch to the 2018 Uniforms

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

... n’. 5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K. pic.twitter.com/2UeT3jDYnZ — New York Mets (@Mets) March 31, 2018 The #Mets have a Rusty Staub jersey hanging in their ...

Tweets