New York Mets

The Mets Police
Homer-simpson-tv-sports-pennant

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Guest Experiences Long Lines at Citi Field

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 36s

... l bad for the 36,000+ who had to suffer through a sunny day game.  The Mets have made it clear their surveys show Mets fans prefer night games. NOT LINK ...

Tweets