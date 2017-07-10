New York Mets

Mets Merized

Travis d’Arnaud Starts 2018 Season With A Bang

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 4m

... ly I got a positive result.” Raise the Apple! Travis d’Arnaud hits the first Mets Home Run of the season! pic.twitter.com/1IiNUgy73d — SportsNet New York (@SN ...

Tweets