New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Nimmo scratched from Sunday's lineup due to flu-like symptoms

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

... eft-center field off a hanging breaking ball.  Tags: Read More Share: WATCH: Mets 2018 roster introduced at Opening Day ceremonies Mar 29 | 1:12PM Share: (Bra ...

Tweets