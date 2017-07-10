New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-04-01-at-1.23.56-pm

Guest Experience: Niko says food he bought at Citi Field food was past its “best” date

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

... 2018 Anyway, there aren’t too many Guests to have a lousy Experience today. #Mets #MLB RT @LeapinLarrry: @metspolice @[me] pic.twitter.com/5Y93rjSP4c — Empty ...

Tweets