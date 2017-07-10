New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10757474

Recap: Matz exits early, Lagares collects three hits in Mets loss

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 26s

... ability to control the running game—killing the small amount of momentum the Mets had built. Matz’s struggles continued for the remainder of his outing. He le ...

Tweets