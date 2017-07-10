New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10757757

There’s Only One April Fool

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m

... ve a 2018 Sunday which was really a 2017 Sunday disguised as a 5-1 loss. The Mets will face the Phillies on Monday, and maybe Gabe Kapler will call on a ghost ...

Tweets