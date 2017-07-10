New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mmo-logo-card

Mets Place Swarzak On DL, Recall Hansel Robles

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 44s

... ed that Robles was in New York. Swarzak, 32, signed a two-year deal with the Mets this offseason. He appeared in 2.1 innings this season, allowing one earned ...

Tweets