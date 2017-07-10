New York Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-576681104

Mets Put Reliever Swarzak On DL, Recall Righty Robles

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 28s

... eadlines Weather Links More Weather All Videos More Video More Entertainment Mets Put Reliever Swarzak On DL, Recall Righty Robles April 3, 2018 at 12:06 pm F ...

Tweets