New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10661546_154511658_lowres

Triple-A Las Vegas 51s Release 2018 Roster

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 5m

... ad an 8.10 ERA and 2.400 WHIP. Chris Flexen, RHP – For this first time for a Mets pitcher since  Mike Pelfrey in 2006, Flexen made the jump from Double-A to t ...

Tweets