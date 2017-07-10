New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Release Former Sixth Round Pick, Jayce Boyd
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Minors 2m
... home runs and 261 runs batted in 1,887 minor-league at-bats. He received the Mets Sterling Award for the Savannah Sand Gnats in 2013. Boyd had surgery for Tho ...
Tweets
-
Whoever had Tyler Wade delivering first RBI at Yankee Stadium this season, you win. #yankees up, 1-0.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
About to have an outer Botte experience on DNL on @SNYtv at 5! Har, har! Mets, Yanks and more. Get some!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Tyler Austin's walk-up song is No Diggity, my body is cold but my soul is warmTV / Radio Personality
-
“Next year has to be about winning and nothing else" https://t.co/y5wNn7ZNbqBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: In addition to the drop in velo, Kenley Jansen has induced 2 chases on 18 swings this season. 11% rate (and yes,… https://t.co/trxKFHp9SKBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: The clubhouse leader in contact rate so far is Whit Merrifield with no misses on 20 swings. He had a 16% miss rate in 2017.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets