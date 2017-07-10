New York Mets

Harvey gives up one hit in five innings as Mets top Phillies, 2-0

by: DANIEL POPPER NY Daily News 8m

... the left-center-field gap. Cespedes jogged home to open scoring and give the Mets a 1-0 lead. Frazier later came around to score on a Travis d'Arnaud two-out, ...

