New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Seth Lugo turns skipped start into dominant bullpen role
by: Sean Farrell, Staff Writer, @seanfarrell92 — North Jersey 1m
... his reward for beating out Zack Wheeler for the fifth and final spot in the Mets' rotation. Those plans all changed when the inclement weather moved Matt Har ...
Tweets
-
The start of today's game will be delayed due to weather. We'll keep you updated when we have more information, b… https://t.co/RPRAIrK2G0Official Team Account
-
Yes. But the rain looks like it’s passing quickly through the area.@michaelgbaron Is the game delayed?Blogger / Podcaster
-
My first interactive question for the Facebook announcers: How old is Scott Braun? Yikes. I think I have tweets older than him. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Cliff Floyd and John Kruk analyzing the game on Facebook. Interesting. We'll see if the game ever starts.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Less history, more loyalty.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
ATTENTION NY BASEBALL FANS: @Yankees, @Mets afternoon games both delayed Wednesday https://t.co/pS8o7713oLNewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets