Mets out to make statement vs. Nationals (Apr 04, 2018)
by: STATS — Fox Sports 2m
... NL East by 20 games a year ago. New York finished 27 back. On Wednesday, the Mets closed their season-opening homestand with a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia P ...
