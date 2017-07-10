New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Keith Hernandez’s Twitter is a delight, and he knows it
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 20s
... NGTON — Keith Hernandez was a Gold Glove first baseman and remains a popular Mets analyst on SNY, but his true calling may have been discovered this week. Tha ...
Tweets
-
Look, Bruce is going to be the better hitter than Gonzalez this year we know that. Brandon Nimmo is likely going… https://t.co/H7vxgX0IsrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AndrewHarts: ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| •.•) A DH spot would be very beneficial for the #Mets.… https://t.co/vw16jot6qVBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gare is shocked that Jay Bruce didn't get first base reps in spring.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom gives the Mets their first quality start of the season. 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 86 pitchesBlogger / Podcaster
-
Too many good outfielders is a nice problem to have, but one that the Mets nonetheless need to resolve.Blogger / Podcaster
-
With that double, Brandon Nimmo has now reached base 8 times in his first 13 plate appearances. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets