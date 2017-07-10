New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Q%252band%252ba

Q and A -- Can Cespedes, Bruce, and Conforto average 41 HRs this season?

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 5m

... rised if one or more of the players you listed emerge as real threats to the Mets' single season home run record of 41 (despite CitiField's dimensions). I thi ...

Tweets