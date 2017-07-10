New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Callaway

Reese Kaplan -- A Trio of Rookie Managers

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 9m

... in the first week on the job? As of close of games on Friday, April 6 th the Mets sit atop the NL East with a 5-1 record.   He’s seemingly had a rather quick ...

Tweets