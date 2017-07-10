New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10203891

Mickey Callaway should not make a habit of sitting Amed Rosario for Jose Reyes

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m

... suited to play second with his diminishing range. The important thing is the Mets were able to overcome Reyes’s sub par play and win both games. Still, Callaw ...

Tweets