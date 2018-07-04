New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10770398

4/7/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 16m

... 2.93 ERA and a WHIP of 1.12. He can pitch in the cold too, as he shutout the Mets through seven in a 1-0 Nats victory early in 2015. I don’t know what the gam ...

Tweets