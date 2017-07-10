New York Mets

North Jersey
636587231708062053-ax231-5d0d-9

Jeurys Familia records first five-out save in nearly two years in 3-2 win over Nats

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 5m

... the first time in nearly two years, Familia recorded a five-out save in the Mets' second straight win over Washington at Nationals Park. Familia last tallied ...

Tweets