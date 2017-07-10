New York Mets

Mets 360
Dice

Lucky 7: Looking at the Mets’ record after seven games

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 31s

... 986, when they won a franchise-best 108 games during the regular season, the Mets started 4-3. In 1969, the first time the club had 100 wins – or a winning re ...

Tweets