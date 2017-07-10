New York Mets

The Comeback
10777140-e1523242396803

Bryce Harper has gone 3-for-3 with another home run, continuing his monster start

by: Alex Putterman The Comeback 9m

... y good. Harper’s big swing Sunday came in the bottom of the first inning off Mets starter Matt Harvey. It was the type of towering shot Nationals fans have se ...

Tweets