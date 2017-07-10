New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10770458

Player Meter: Pitchers, March 29-April 8

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m

... ason. has been Jacob deGrom—the most solid presence on the staff—first among Mets’ pitchers in innings pitched and fWAR so far this season, pitching to a 1.54 ...

Tweets