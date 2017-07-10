New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ex-Mets exec calls out A-Rod over his Mets fantasy
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 5m
... our players,” Duquette said. “It’s about 25 players working as a team,” then-Mets general manager Steve Phillips said then. “The 24-plus-one-man structure rea ...
Tweets
-
The genius of my #Mets playoff prediction is currently being undermined by my #Yankees winning the World Series prediction.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The bullpen was on point! They earned @MLB’s Bullpen of the Week honors. https://t.co/NK63tTMcoxOfficial Team Account
-
Fans have put up billboards in NY for the Wilpons to sell the Mets, for the Isles to fire Snow, for LeBron to sign… https://t.co/GulBLaVB28Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Been asked today if a) I’ll be on Twitter more often and b) my writing will appear in other outlets during the seas… https://t.co/jHg5VDEtW6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Reminder that last night's blast was even sweeter than it lookedBlogger / Podcaster
-
AMAZIN' START: It's still early, but something feels different about these #Mets, writes @JasonKeidel.… https://t.co/rDZ0REuOMITV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets