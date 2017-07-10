New York Mets

Mets Merized

MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Marlins, 7:10 PM — Let’s Make It Six!

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 5m

... 0 FIP, 1.273 WHIP and 107 ERA+. Last year, he pitched five times against the Mets, making three starts totaling 24.0 innings and holding the Mets to eight run ...

Tweets