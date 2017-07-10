New York Mets

Fox Sports
040918-fsf-mlb-miami-marlins-mets-pi.vresize.1200.630.high.78

Marlins' return home spoiled Noah Syndergaard, streaking Mets

by: foxsports Fox Sports 13m

... t out Miami over the final three innings, lowering the team ERA to 2.25. The Mets arrived in Miami at 5 a.m. after completing their first three-game sweep of ...

Tweets