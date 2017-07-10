New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_10776741

Down on The Farm: Scouting Notes From Double-A Binghamton

by: Alex Rosen Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 8m

... d from the Brewers in last year’s Neil Walker trade. Formerly a starter, the Mets have elected to move Hanhold to the bullpen, and he looked great in his 2018 ...

Tweets