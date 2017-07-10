New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2016-07-12-at-7.50.13-pm

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Oh, You’re 8-1 too!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 26s

... nd maybe even 10-1. WAAAH WE GOT IN LATE:  I saw some nonsense about how the Mets got in at 5am.  First of all, charter flights and arranged transportation.   ...

Tweets