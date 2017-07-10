New York Mets

North Jersey
635943506335235765-mets-yankees-spring-baseball

Mets trade L.J. Mazzilli, son of Lee Mazzilli, to Yankees

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 24m

... etwork this season. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS) CONNECT COMMENT EMAIL MORE The Mets and Yankees can make a deal. The teams have completed a rare trade that will ...

Tweets