New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Breaking down history of Yankees-Mets trades

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3m

... ue games after that. Tanner went 7-15 with a 4.48 ERA in 183 innings for the Mets in 1993 prior to switching sides. He went 0-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 19 2/3 fram ...

Tweets