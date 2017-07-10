New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Win over Marlins gives 9-1 Mets best start ever | Newsday

by: AP Newsday 51s

... uble down the leftfield line in the ninth to put his team ahead. At 9-1, the Mets are off to the best 10-game start in their 57-season history. The 2006 and 1 ...

Tweets