New York Mets

Fox Sports
041018-fsf-mlb-miami-marlins-bour-pi-1.vresize.1200.630.high.97

Justin Bour smashes 2 HRs, Marlins drop Game 2 to Mets

by: foxsports Fox Sports 5m

... h. followed with a perfect ninth for his sixth save, most in the majors. The Mets’ Jacob deGrom couldn’t hold a 3-0 lead, and Bour’s two-run homer put Miami a ...

Tweets